Brokers Issue Forecasts for Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crocs in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.52. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Crocs Trading Down 2.2 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.81 on Thursday. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,822,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Crocs by 265.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 327,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.