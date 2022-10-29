Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
