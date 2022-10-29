Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.75.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

