Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Ship Lease’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 43.86%.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 0.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $634.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

