Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 4.2 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 308.58%.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

