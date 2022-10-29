Editas Medicine, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 580.16% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1578.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Editas Medicine Stock Up 6.3 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $875.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $67,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

