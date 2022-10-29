Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.84 Per Share

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Expedia Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the online travel company will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.