Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Incyte Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

INCY stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter worth $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

