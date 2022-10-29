SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.59 and a beta of 0.58. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

