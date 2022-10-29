Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Gartner in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Gartner Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.40. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.