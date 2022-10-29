Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.36 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 189.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $509,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

