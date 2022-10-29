SVB Leerink Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Myriad Genetics in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myriad Genetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 3.3 %

MYGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 1.72. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

