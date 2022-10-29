Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 6.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

NEO opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.96. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,091,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.