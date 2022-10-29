Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Navigator Holdings Ltd. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Navigator in a report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Navigator’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navigator’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Navigator Stock Down 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVGS opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $949.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.31 and a beta of 1.75. Navigator has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $15.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 134.9% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 387,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 431.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 194,577 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 91.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navigator by 93.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 98,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

