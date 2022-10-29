Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Shares of PARA opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,561,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,059,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,692,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $19,249,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

