Quanta Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quanta Services in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee expects that the construction company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $141.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $96,018,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,294,000 after acquiring an additional 618,725 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,313,000 after acquiring an additional 579,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,330,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

