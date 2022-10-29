Rubicon Technologies, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBT)

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Rubicon Technologies in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rubicon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rubicon Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

RBT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. Rubicon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

