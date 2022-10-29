Bombardier Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.80) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.05 billion.

Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.

