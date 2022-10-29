Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

ROL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,257,283 shares of company stock valued at $157,704,392 over the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rollins by 14.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,619 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

