Wedbush Weighs in on Skechers U.S.A., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

SKX opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

