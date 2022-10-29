National Bank Financial Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.
Air Canada Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$19.91 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.07.
In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69.
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
