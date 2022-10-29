National Bank Financial Weighs in on Air Canada’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.31.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$19.91 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at C$55,824.69.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

