Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

