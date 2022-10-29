Raymond James Weighs in on Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Conifex Timber Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of CFF opened at C$1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$1.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

