Research Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Power Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPX has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.60.

TSE:CPX opened at C$45.65 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The firm has a market cap of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.66.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.59, for a total value of C$1,062,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,898 shares in the company, valued at C$7,735,109.82. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.