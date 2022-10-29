Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Canfor alerts:

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Canfor Stock Performance

TSE CFP opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$18.42 and a 1-year high of C$33.89.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter.

About Canfor

(Get Rating)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.