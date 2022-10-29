Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
