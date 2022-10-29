Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Subaru Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.53. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

About Subaru

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

