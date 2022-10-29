Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.25.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,530,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,711,000 after buying an additional 358,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 103,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.