Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

