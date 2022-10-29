OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $46.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of OneMain from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.09.

NYSE OMF opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. OneMain has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

