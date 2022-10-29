Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) PT Lowered to $11.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SHO opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $251.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 439,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,110,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 639,567 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

