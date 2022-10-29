Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.05.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.94. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,223,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 266,594 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,002.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 55,760 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 23,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.