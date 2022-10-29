Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CR. StockNews.com cut Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE:CR opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

In related news, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 2,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 213,113 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 624.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Crane by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

