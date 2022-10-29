Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VERX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vertex from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. Vertex has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.39, a P/E/G ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Activity at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 47,275 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $685,960.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,549,625.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,954. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vertex by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vertex by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Vertex by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

