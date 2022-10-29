Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $276.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,763,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 86.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.