Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $196.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $188.00.
Quaker Chemical stock opened at $166.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $276.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,763,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 86.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
