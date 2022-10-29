Barclays Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $66.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.57. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

