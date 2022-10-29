RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Barclays

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RVLP stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $163,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.