Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.9 %

HAL stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,566,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

