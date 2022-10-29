Amber Rudd Buys 2,798 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,332.79).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,508 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45).

On Thursday, August 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 73.16 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 731.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).

Several equities analysts have commented on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.17) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.40).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

