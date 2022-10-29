Amber Rudd Buys 2,798 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,930.62 ($2,332.79).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 26th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,508 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,333.45).
- On Thursday, August 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,335 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,914.70 ($2,313.56).
Centrica Stock Performance
Shares of CNA opened at GBX 73.16 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45. The firm has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 731.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.81. Centrica plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.96 ($0.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.88 ($1.13).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.