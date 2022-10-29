IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Acquires £450.16 in Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) insider Frances Ward purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £450.16 ($543.93).

Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Friday. IGas Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £37.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.17.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

