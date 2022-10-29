IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) Insider Acquires £450.16 in Stock

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) insider Frances Ward purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £450.16 ($543.93).
IGas Energy Price Performance
Shares of IGAS opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Friday. IGas Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 12.60 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £37.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.17.
About IGas Energy
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.