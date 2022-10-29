Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Insider Sells £15,202.56 in Stock

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) insider Ian Gibson sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.36), for a total transaction of £15,202.56 ($18,369.45).
RCDO stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £270.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,346.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. Ricardo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 510 ($6.16). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.84.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 7.49 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently 61.69%.
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).
