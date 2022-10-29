Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Sells £23,015.40 in Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.30), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($27,809.81).

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 413 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £65,022.72 ($78,567.81).

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £18,675 ($22,565.25).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 378.20 ($4.57) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 390.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 453.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.78) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 752.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 25.70 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 66.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 462 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 490 ($5.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.16) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 581.14 ($7.02).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

