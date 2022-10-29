Insider Buying: Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating) insider Stephen A. Betts purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($36,249.40).

Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LON HUM opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday. Hummingbird Resources PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £21.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hummingbird Resources to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 9 ($0.11) to GBX 4 ($0.05) in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

