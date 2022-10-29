Insider Buying: PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE) Insider Acquires 90,000 Shares of Stock

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Rating) insider Christoph Johannes Martin purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($60,898.99).

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

PBEE stock opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Friday. PensionBee Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 48 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 150.80 ($1.82). The firm has a market cap of £130.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.