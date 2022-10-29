Skylight Health Group Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (CVE:SLH)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Skylight Health Group (CVE:SLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.74 million.

