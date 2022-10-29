Insider Buying: RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 65,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £196,950 ($237,977.28).

RWS Price Performance

Shares of LON RWS opened at GBX 314.20 ($3.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.29. RWS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 254.80 ($3.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 664.50 ($8.03). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 356.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, RWS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 616.25 ($7.45).

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.



