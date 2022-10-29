Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Issued By Raymond James

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$437.40 million for the quarter.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.21 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$393.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Western Forest Products Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
