TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Monday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.01. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 48.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 79.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,204,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,966,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,494,000 after purchasing an additional 812,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,129,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

