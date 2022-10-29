Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.36.

RUS opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.66. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

