Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Russel Metals in a report released on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.53 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion.
Russel Metals Price Performance
RUS opened at C$27.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.66. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$23.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83.
Russel Metals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
