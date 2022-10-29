Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teekay Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teekay Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNK stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $9,508,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 337.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 41.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 614.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 430.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

