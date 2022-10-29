Eight Capital Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$70.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$45.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.30 and a quick ratio of 20.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.058815 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

