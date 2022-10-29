Benchmark Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$3.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

WEED stock opened at C$4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.